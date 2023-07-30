PDP youth caucus accuses Atiku of causing chaos in party

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the auspices of PDP National Youth Progressives (PNYP), has accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his loyalists of causing chaos within the party.

The PDP youths, in a statement on Saturday issued by its spokesman, Dr. Abdullahi Sani, said the former vice president and his supporters were behind attacks on the Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Iliya Damagum, through sponsored publications in the media.

Sani who cited a recent publication in an online media platform, fingered former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and former Minister of Police Affairs Adamu Maina Waziri, as well as some top party leaders who are loyal to Atiku, as making moves against Damagum over his position on the need for reconciliatory effort across boards to foster for peace in the party.

“It is deeply shameful that while the party is in court seeking to reclaim our mandate, some unwise aggrieved members of the Party are busy demarketing the party, spreading falsehood and fanning embers of conflict and strife via sponsored malicious publications intended to blackmail and bully the Acting National Chairman into inheriting enemies,” Sani said.

“More shameful is the revelation that some leaders and supposed loyalists of Atiku have been embarking on clandestine visits to Rivers State to beg the former governor Nyesom Wike to help intervene in their various court cases as revealed in a publication while still parading as loyalists of Atiku,” Sani added.

The PDP youths also debunked the allegation of misappropriation of funds levelled against Damagum, insisting that ongoing independent investigation has revealed that the allegations against are false.

“We call on party faithful to disassociate from mischief makers who feed fat from crisis within the party. We also urge PDP youths to remain focused on rebuilding and repositioning the party.

“As youths in the party we have suffered greatly as a result of the mistakes, conflict and battle of ego from our leaders and we henceforth not only resolve to call on all aggrieved parties to sheath swords but also restate our commitment to doing everything possible to align with any initiative that will restore peace and progress in the party,” Sani said.

