PDP youth leader, Suleiman, tags Tinubu a ‘regional dictator,’ rules out victory in 2023

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Suleiman, on Saturday, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a “regional dictator.”

Suleiman, who stated this in an interview with journalists after inaugurating the North-West zonal chapter of the “Atiku United Front” in Kaduna, insisted that Tinubu cannot win the 2023 presidential election because of his smaller network in the North.

He also dismissed Fitch Ratings’ prediction of the former Lagos State governor’s victory in next year’s election.

The PDP Youth Leader noted that APC has nothing to offer Nigerians after its failures in the last seven years.

He stressed that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains the best option for Nigeria in 2023.

Suleiman said: “Those using religious sentiments to get votes, this time around, it will not work because everything has changed.

“APC promised to provide security, good education, and so many other things, but they have failed in protecting the lives and property of people.

“Nigerians are looking for somebody who is competent, somebody with the capacity to unite and address the problems facing the country.



“The APC has nothing to offer Nigerians. We will give the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, massive votes. The PDP is the only hope of the people.

“There is no way Tinubu will win this election. He has no base here (North-West).

“Tinubu is a regional dictator. We need somebody who will unite this country. We need somebody who has a political base across the country.

“Those who are comparing Tinubu with the late MKO Abiola to me, are committing political sin.

“If you go to Zaria, there is a house called ‘Abiola house’. Tinubu is just mingling and interacting with people that are occupying political positions.

“He has no base at the grassroots. Nobody knows him at the grassroots, but Atiku is a household name at the grassroots, not only in the north but across the country.”

