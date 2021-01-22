PDP youths kick as Gov Makinde moves to return Gbenga Daniel to the party

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West under the aegis of PDP Youths Congress have kicked against a move by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to woo former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel back into the party’s fold.

The youths in a statement on Thursday described Governor Makinde’s effort to plead with Daniel to return to the PDP with an offer of leadership as a move that would destroy the party.

In the statement signed by the convener of the group in the South-West PDP, Oluwole Durojaiye, the youths claimed that the PDP lost the 2019 presidential poll due to the activities of politicians like Gbenga Daniel, who betrayed the party.

Reacting further in the statement, the youths said that Gbenga Daniel acted like a mole during the 2019 election and it was actions of “traitors like him” that cost PDP that election.

The statement reads thus in full; “It is on record that despite being the director-general of the Atiku presidential campaign, Gbenga Daniel did not even wait for official reaction to the election results by the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar before dumping the party.

“The question is, would Otunba Gbenga Daniel have dumped the PDP as he did in 2019 if Atiku had won the presidential election?

“As far as we are concerned, Gbenga Daniel acted like a mole during the election and it was actions of traitors like him that cost PDP that election.

“Most importantly, as at today, all his (Daniel) right hand men are in APC. Many of them are even appointees of the APC government in the state. Presently, his hotel in Abeokuta is where APC activities are held and he was still in a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun a few days ago,” the statement concluded.

