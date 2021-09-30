Politics
‘PDP zoning of chairmanship position to North will diminish Atiku’s 2023 aspiration,’ Says Buhari’s aide, Ahmad
The Personal Assistant on Digital and News Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, said on Thursday former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may not secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in 2023.
Ahmad, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said the PDP decision to zone its National Chairmanship position to the North would count against Atiku in two years’ time.
The party’s zoning committee led by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday resolved to zone the position to the region.
READ ALSO: PDP rift deepens as zoning tears party apart
In his reaction, the presidential aide said the development was a plus to democracy.
He stressed that such a move would also dash the hope of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who are also eyeing the PDP presidential ticket in 2023.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...