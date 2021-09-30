‘PDP zoning of chairmanship position to North will diminish Atiku’s 2023 aspiration,’ Says Buhari’s aide, Ahmad

The Personal Assistant on Digital and News Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, said on Thursday former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may not secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in 2023.

Ahmad, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said the PDP decision to zone its National Chairmanship position to the North would count against Atiku in two years’ time.

The party’s zoning committee led by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday resolved to zone the position to the region.

In his reaction, the presidential aide said the development was a plus to democracy.

He stressed that such a move would also dash the hope of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who are also eyeing the PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

