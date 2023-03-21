PDP’s Agbu wins Taraba governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Kefas Agbu as the winner of that election.

The state’s returning officer, Professor Mohammed Ahmad Abdullaziz who made the announcement in Jalingo, the state capital, noted that Agbu fulfilled all the requirements, hence his emergence as the governor-elect for the state.

READ ALSO:Soldiers kill two police officers in Taraba

Agbu scores 257,926 votes to beat his closest rival who is the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Professor Sani Yahaya who scored a total of 202,277 votes.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now