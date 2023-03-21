Politics
PDP’s Agbu wins Taraba governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Kefas Agbu as the winner of that election.
The state’s returning officer, Professor Mohammed Ahmad Abdullaziz who made the announcement in Jalingo, the state capital, noted that Agbu fulfilled all the requirements, hence his emergence as the governor-elect for the state.
READ ALSO:Soldiers kill two police officers in Taraba
Agbu scores 257,926 votes to beat his closest rival who is the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Professor Sani Yahaya who scored a total of 202,277 votes.
More to come…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...