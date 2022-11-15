PDP’s breach of rotation injurious to Nigeria —Osita Okechukwu

Amid the infighting that has continued to dim the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 elections, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, faulted the party’s rotation of presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

Okechukwu, who spoke on Tuesday during an Arise TV interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria, said the ideas of the opposition were injurious to the survival of the country.

The APC chieftain claimed the grouse of the five PDP governors— Nyeson Wike, Seyi Makinde Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom— against the retention of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was inconsequential.

He said: “What Atiku has embarked upon is antithetical to social justice which Gov Wike is fighting for. The point is, working for the retention of power in the northern part of the country is a clear breach injurious to the survival of the country.

If Tinubu sought to replace OBJ in 2007, won’t there be uproar across the country? I have nothing against Atiku. The Constitution frowns at dominance. The ideas of the party are clearly imperial to the nation.”

On drug-related allegations against the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Okechukwu said only the court could decide on that.

He insisted the ruling party conducted credible primaries which had seen the former Lagos State governor as the standard bearer.

“We had a credible primaries which BAT won and he remains the party’s candidate unless the courts say otherwise. These issues can only be adjudicated by the courts who will decide what is presented and decide. Anybody concerned should approach the court.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

