PDP’s Caleb Mutfuwang shoves APC to win Plateau governorship election

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been ousted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the governorship election in Plateau State, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Idris Amali, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Lafiya and Returning Officer for the governorship election announced PDP, Caleb Mutfuwang, as the winner of the election.

The Returning Officer in Jos declared Caleb Mutfuwang the winner of the governorship election in Plateau State with over 43,000 votes margin.

Following the announcement of Caleb Mutfuwang as the winner of the Plateau governorship election supporters of the politician were seen jubilating on the streets of Jos.

