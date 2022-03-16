PDP’s demand for certificate of return in Ebonyi illegal, childish – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State on Wednesday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for demanding Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Federal High Court, Abuja, last week sacked Governor David Umahi over his defection to the APC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who handed out the ruling, also directed INEC to receive two nominees from the PDP as replacements for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe.

Consequently, the PDP on Sunday asked INEC to issue Certificate of Return to Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udeogu who were nominated as governor and deputy governor in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Stanley Emegha, who addressed journalists in Abakaliki, labelled the PDP’s demand as illegal, childish and an act of foolishness.

He said: “APC Ebonyi State has described as the foolishness of the highest order by Ebonyi PDP in demanding a certificate of return from INEC for their purported candidates for an election their said candidates never participated.

“The constitution of Nigeria section 285 (13) and the amended electoral laws both 2010 and 2022 including all known cases of both Appeal and Supreme court decisions, already made it clear that you cannot benefit or sue or be used for an election you did not participate.

“It is therefore very funny and childish for PDP to be requesting for certificate of Return from INEC, even without regards to the Abakaliki court order which is a judgement in REM on the seat of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi PDP is warned to desist from deceiving herself and the general public knowing very well that the said judgement has since been appealed and notice of appeal and stay of execution served on PDP.

“We are now aware of who and who are behind the crisis and cases against Ebonyi State Government including all the insecurity in the state since the Governor defected from PDP to APC.

“APC Ebonyi State will deal decisively with anyone who leaves his Facebook foolishness in the name of being nominated as a candidate and steps Ebonyi State into further crisis and insecurity.

“Ebonyi State Government is stable and all projects and programmes are ongoing and will never stop. Ebonyi people are requested to be calm and vigilant and assured that justice is already at hand.”

