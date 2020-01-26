PDP’s Ekpenyong wins Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial rerun as Akpabio withdraws

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Christopher Ekpenyong, has been declared the winner of the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial rerun in Essien Udim Federal Constituency.

Ekpenyong garnered 134, 717 votes to defeat his major challenger, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 83, 820 votes.

Akpabio had earlier announced his withdrawal from the exercise but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) insisted that he would still be the one to represent the APC.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the Akwa Ibom North-West said the PDP won the senatorial re-run election.

The PDP also won the Essien Udim House of Assembly supplementary election and the Federal constituency election.

READ ALSO: AKWA IBOM: Police confirms arrest of persons involved in electoral malpractice

The election came following the Appeal Court ruling that ordered INEC to conduct re-run election into Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district, Essien Udim Federal constituency and supplementary election into Essien Udim State constituency.

The APC, a day to those elections announced through the state chairman, Ini Okopido, that the party was withdrawing from the elections over allegations of bias levied against INEC officers in the zone.

Join the conversation

Opinions