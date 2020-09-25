PDP's Fani-Kayode condenms APC suspension of Gov Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the suspension of Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Friday over claims that he hosted a bigwig of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) five days before the Edo State governorship election.

The PDP chieftain in a series of tweets posted on his official timeline on Friday morning condemned Fayemi’s suspension, stating that the move was absurd as Fayemi was a loyal member of the APC.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “@kfayemi is a loyal member of @OfficialAPCNg whilst I am in @OfficialPDPNig. Accusing him of “anti-party activities” & attempting to suspend him from his party because I visited him to discuss national & SW issues is absurd. Is it “anti-party” to meet with a friend of over 30 years?

READ ALSO: Fresh crisis looms as APC suspends Ojudu, 10 others indefinitely in Ekiti

“Is it “anti-party” to attempt to engender peace in our nation and to build bridges across regional, ethnic, religious and party lines? Is it “anti-party” to practice politics without bitterness?

“We must accept the fact that talking to those that we do not agree with politically is something that ought to be encouraged. Politics is not war!” he added.

The suspension of Fayemi was announced on Friday in a statement released and signed by Senator Tony Adeniyi, who represented Ekiti South Senatorial District (2011–2015) and seven others on behalf of the Ekiti APC State Executive Committee.

The development is coming after the APC in the state on Thursday said it had suspended the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other chieftains of the party indefinitely.

Recall that Fani- Kayode was recently in the news for losing his cool, and throwing abuses at a journalist over a question he was asked.

After severe bashing from other journalists and many Nigerians alike, the former minister apologises for his action.

