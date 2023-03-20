Politics
PDP’s Oborevwori wins Delta governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Sheriff Oborevwori as winner of the Delta State governorship election held on Saturday.
Oborevwori won in 21 out of the 25 local Government Areas in the state, and came tops with 360,234 votes, against that of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 240,229 votes.
Read also:Group accuses Omo-Agege of plans to thwart screening of Buhari's nominees for NDDC board
The Labour Party candidate, Ken Pela, got 48,047 votes while Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) garnered 11,029 votes to finish in fourth position.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, who announced the results at the INEC headquarters in Asaba, said: “The PDP candidate having met the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned as Governor-elect.”
Also, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Udoh-Tom, said Oborevwori won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state while Omo-Agege won in four.
