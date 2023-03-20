PDP’s Oborevwori wins Delta governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Sheriff Oborevwori as winner of the Delta State governorship election held on Saturday.

Oborevwori won in 21 out of the 25 local Government Areas in the state, and came tops with 360,234 votes, against that of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 240,229 votes.

Read also:Group accuses Omo-Agege of plans to thwart screening of Buhari’s nominees for NDDC board

The Labour Party candidate, Ken Pela, got 48,047 votes while Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) garnered 11,029 votes to finish in fourth position.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, who announced the results at the INEC headquarters in Asaba, said: “The PDP candidate having met the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned as Governor-elect.”

Also, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Udoh-Tom, said Oborevwori won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state while Omo-Agege won in four.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now