PDP’s victory in Adamawa LGA election a referendum on APC— Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s victory in the Adamawa State local council election as a referendum on the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP won all the 21 chairmanship seats in the local government election held across the state on Saturday.

Abubakar, who reacted to the development in a post on his Facebook page, said the results were indicative of the failed policies and lack of transformation blueprint by APC.

He urged the opposition candidates to work together with the elected council chairmen for the betterment of the state.

He wrote: “The outcome of the weekend’s Local Government Elections in Adamawa State confirms the resurgence of the PDP and the preference of its policies by the citizens.

“The election that produced an overwhelming victory for the PDP was a referendum on the failed policies of the APC, which has only succeeded in increasing the tribe of the poor and the jobless.

READ ALSO: PDP sweeps Adamawa local council election

“I congratulate all elected officials of the PDP and urge them to be focused on providing good governance to their people if the support of their constituents is to be assured.

“I commend officials of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), security agents and the citizens for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

“I urge the opposition party to join hands to work as a team in providing much-needed governance and development to the local councils as they are the tier of government closest to the people.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri deserves special commendation for having created the conditions precedent for the PDP victory by having conducted two elections in less than three years, granted autonomy and prompt payment of salaries to LGAs, and supporting State Development Areas.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now