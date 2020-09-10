Peaceful election critical to destiny of citizens of Edo —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for a peaceful conduct of the Edo State governorship election set for September 19 stating that it is critical to the destiny of citizens of the state.

The call was made on Wednesday by the Edo State chapter of CAN which announced that fasting and prayers will be held on September 16, for the conduct of a peaceful election in the state.

This was made known by the state Chairman of the association, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, who tagged the event, “The Unbeatable God”, while briefing newsmen in Benin ahead of the governorship election.

He added that seeking God’s grace before, during and after the election needs to be emphasised because a peaceful election is critical to the destiny of the citizens of the state.

“CAN hereby calls on all churches, all pastors, all Christians, all God-fearing and all good people of Edo for a one-day prayer and fasting for peaceful elections in Edo.

“The prayer service is very crucial and critical to the destiny of the state.

“We all in humility and reverence stand in prayers to call on God Almighty for divine intervention in His mercy and Almightiness for peace like a river in the state before, during and after elections,” Kure added.

