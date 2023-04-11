Peak Milk apologises amid boycott threat after ‘offensive’ Easter advert

The producer of Peak Milk, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has apologised to Christians after coming under fire for its advert celebrating Easter, a Christian festival.

Peak Milk had posted a picture showing its can with two holes to celebrate the festive period with Christians, however, the image wasn’t well accepted by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, said the Easter celebration image was “insensitive, offensive, and unacceptable,” that was made for commercial purposes.

He accused Peak Milk and FrieslandCampina of trying to exploit the Christian population in Nigeria for profit. The association said it was disrespectful to millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

Daramola warned that there would be a boycott of Peak Milk products if the company doesn’t apologise to Christians for its “offensive” advert.

“Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins.

“It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes. FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns,” Daramola said.

Amid the boycott threat, the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina, Ore Famurewa, wrote to the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, apologising for the advert.

Famurewa, in a letter dated April 10, 2023, said: “We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

