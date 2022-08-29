Peddlers of lies destabilizing PDP, Ayu claims as Shekarau joins party

Amid efforts to bring members of the party together ahead of the 2023 elections, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has slammed peddlers of misinformation for causing discord within the party.

Ayu spoke on Monday while addressing supporters in Kano during the reception organized for Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of the state, and his followers.

Shekarau, who returned to the PDP from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was received by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Ayu and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Shekarau left the NNPP two months after joining from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking further, Ayu stated that the party would continue to unite as a big political family.

The party was thrown into internal squabbles following the emergence of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the running mate to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This development had divided the party into factions with some members backing Nyeson Wike of Rivers State as the right candidate for the position and demanding the resignation of Ayu over his alleged role in the exercise.

Also, reports from the recent meeting of some party members in London claimed that Wike had made some demands from the party, which would determine his working with the party next year.

However, Ayu told supporters in Kano that despite external forces, the opposition party would wax stronger and win elections in 2023.

He said:

“Thanks to Ibrahim Shekarau and his supporters who have found the realm and come in their hundreds of thousands. There are strange external forces and we believe we are going to overcome all of them. We shall work hard as if our lives depend on it.”

