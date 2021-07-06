News
PenCom to register, verify, enroll retirees online
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has revealed that it has created an online enrollment application for prospective retiree registration, verification, and enrollment.
This was made known by PenCom’s Commissioner of Technical Department, Mr Anyim Nyerere, during the opening ceremony of Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) Workshop for Treasury Fund Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Abuja.
Nyerere said that it was an established norm within PenCom to conduct physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise on the Federal Government employees of MDAs scheduled for retirement within the next fiscal year.
Nyerere said that the conduct of physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise was aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary allocation by the Federal Government.
He said, “PenCom regrets its inability to conduct this physical annual pre-retirement enrolment exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need to observe the necessary safety measures as directed by the government thus becomes inevitable.
Read also: PenCom recoups N608.55m from defaulting employers
“The PDOs and the public within the pension industry will appreciate the challenges in not conducting the physical pre-retirement enrolment exercise. Hence, the commission has developed an online enrollment application with the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees and provide the guidance note accordingly which will help to compute the retirees’ retirement benefits.
“This application which will be hosted on the commission’s website will enable prospective retirees log on to register with their details on the Retiree Registration Module (RRM).’’
Nyerere also pointed out that the idea behind the new initiative was to ensure that the exercise did not affect the validation and determination of the accrued pension liabilities of the would-be retirees for government budgetary purposes.
According to him, after the workshop PDOs will be equipped with the requisite knowledge on how the retiree registration module operates for the smooth implementation of the online enrollment application adding that all necessary safeguards, modalities have equally been put in place for the exercise.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....