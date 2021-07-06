PenCom to register, verify, enroll retirees online

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has revealed that it has created an online enrollment application for prospective retiree registration, verification, and enrollment.

This was made known by PenCom’s Commissioner of Technical Department, Mr Anyim Nyerere, during the opening ceremony of Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) Workshop for Treasury Fund Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Abuja.

Nyerere said that it was an established norm within PenCom to conduct physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise on the Federal Government employees of MDAs scheduled for retirement within the next fiscal year.

Nyerere said that the conduct of physical annual retirement verification and enrollment exercise was aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary allocation by the Federal Government.

He said, “PenCom regrets its inability to conduct this physical annual pre-retirement enrolment exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need to observe the necessary safety measures as directed by the government thus becomes inevitable.

“The PDOs and the public within the pension industry will appreciate the challenges in not conducting the physical pre-retirement enrolment exercise. Hence, the commission has developed an online enrollment application with the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees and provide the guidance note accordingly which will help to compute the retirees’ retirement benefits.

“This application which will be hosted on the commission’s website will enable prospective retirees log on to register with their details on the Retiree Registration Module (RRM).’’

Nyerere also pointed out that the idea behind the new initiative was to ensure that the exercise did not affect the validation and determination of the accrued pension liabilities of the would-be retirees for government budgetary purposes.

According to him, after the workshop PDOs will be equipped with the requisite knowledge on how the retiree registration module operates for the smooth implementation of the online enrollment application adding that all necessary safeguards, modalities have equally been put in place for the exercise.

