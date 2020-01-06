Business Latest

PENGASSAN calls for removal of Chevron MD

January 6, 2020
Jeff Ewing
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chevron branch of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has requested the removal of Jeff Ewing, the Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Chevron branches all over Nigeria are staging protests, calling for Mr Ewing’s head, a gesture indicating lack of confidence in his leadership.

They insist the Chevron chief should not be reassigned to any other role in the firm given his alleged suspicious conduct which they consider as lack of integrity.

Details shortly…..

