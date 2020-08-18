PENGASSAN, NUPENG suspend strike

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) have halted the strike they embarked on to protest against the non-payment of their salaries.

Officials of the two oil and gas labour unions said the industrial action was terminated after agreements were reached with the Nigerian government.

Fortune Obi, PENGASSAN’s Public Relations Officer confirmed the suspension Tuesday morning.

He said, “Strike suspended as Federal Government agrees to pay the owed salaries while the IPPS (Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System) is sorted out in the future”.

PENGASSAN members had initiated the strike on 12th August over non-payment of their salaries for the past three months and in protest against the inclusion by the Nigerian government of oil workers in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Read also; PENGASSAN, NUPENG call off strike after marathon meeting

Information gathered on Tuesday morning revealed PENGASSAN and NUPENG held a meeting Monday night in Abuja with the Accountant General of the Federation, where it was decided that the three month salary arrears be paid through the IPPIS platform.

Sources at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) said the OAGF had begun the salary payment process with effect from Monday night.

There was equally an agreement that all the agencies involved hand in a copy of the letter sent to them by the OAGF and the salary upload for May, June and July.

Parties at the meeting agreed that anew date would be fixed for all stakeholders to meet and discuss concerns surrounding the enrolment of oil workers on the IPPIS platform.

Join the conversation

Opinions