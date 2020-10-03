PENGASSAN plans further resistance, after Chevron said it would fire 600 staff | Ripples Nigeria

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) will take its protest efforts further following Chevron Nigeria’s plan to dismiss 600 employees.

The Nigerian subsidiary of the California-based oil major had Friday said it would cut 25 per cent jobs across various rungs of the organisation’s hierarchy as a cost-reduction measure “in accordance with business exigencies.”

No staff will be retrenched until the reorganisation process is completed, Chevron announced in a statement issued by General Manager, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, assuring of no arrangement to transfer Nigerian jobs to expatriates.

But PENGASSAN’s branch chairman at Chevron, Ete Oyegbanren and its branch secretary, Lavin Aghaunor, in a statement issued on Friday, said 2,000 staff were notified on Thursday by the oil and gas firm their services were no longer needed.

According to the PENGASSAN document, those still willing to work for Chevron of the dismissed bunch were asked to submit new applications for new jobs “wherein 600 of them would be subsequently declared redundant and their appointment terminated.”

The embattled group said Chevron is considering employing professionals from America as substitutes for the 600.

The oil and gas senior staff group is now looking to the Nigerian government for a mediation that will compel the Chevron management to honour the local content law with regards to the human resource capacity of the nation’s energy industry.

