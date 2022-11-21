PENGASSAN threatens strike over sack of members in Rivers State

Following the sacking of several of its members from the oil company, Fedoz Nigeria Limited, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened to start a new round of industrial action.

The union claimed that the company had broken current labor regulations by terminating the employment of four of its members who joined PENGASSAN, stating that these employees were only exercising their inherent rights as protected by Section 40 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution.

PENGASSAN Port Harcourt Zone Assistant General Secretary, Tamuno Dappu, made this announcement on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

The South-East and South-South states are included in the Port Harcourt Zone.

Dappu advised the Association’s chapter chairmen and all branch chainmen to remain on high alert for the impending strike.

Additionally, he informed the managements of the oil and gas businesses operating in the Port Harcourt Zone, the industry’s regulators, and the security services of its intention to halt oil operations due to the problem.

The notice read, “We are compelled to inform you that the Management of Fedoz Nigeria Limited has grossly violated the extant labour laws by terminating the appointments of four of our members who joined our Association for exercising their inalienable rights as guaranteed in Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Management has also rebuffed all genuine efforts for amicable resolution of the issue (including the intervention of the Honourable Minister through the Zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Port Harcourt).

“In view of the above, we are left with no other option than to direct you to be on red alert for an imminent shutdown of oil facilities in our Zone to press home for the reinstatement of four members whose appointments were brazenly terminated by Fedoz Nigeria Limited contrary to ILO Conventions 87 and 98, extant Labour Laws and the supreme law of the land- the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

