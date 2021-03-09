PENGASSAN threatens to halt oil production at oil firm over anti-labour practices | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
PENGASSAN threatens to halt oil production at oil firm over anti-labour practices
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has issued an ultimatum to stop oil production platforms managed by Brittania U Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, due to the company’s alleged anti-labour practices.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Brittania U Nigeria is currently producing about 10,000 barrels per day in its operations in major assets such as the CNL Ajapa Marginal Field (OML 90) and the Ajapa-1 SDTR2 and Tripod/Wellhead, including the FPSO – Brittania-U I.
According to PENGASSAN, the management of the oil company has been indulging in anti-labour practices and inhuman treatment of its employees.
Speaking on the development on Monday, March 8, the acting Chairman of PENGASSAN, Lagos Zone, Comrade Eyam Abeng said “If the company refused to accede to our demands of ending its anti-labour practices, our association will not hesitate to block its Brittania U platforms and stop productions”.
Read also: PENGASSAN pickets oil firm over sack of 64 workers
Abeng added: “We are blocking the office in Lagos to give room for dialogue on some of our demands, which include flagrant disobedience to the Nigerian laws of freedom of association and lawful assembly and the right of employees to belong to trade unions of their choice, unjustifiable sack of workers who expressed interest in joining the union, lack of respect for the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and deplorable environment and working conditions.”
In his remarks, the PENGASSAN Lagos Zonal Industrial Relations Officer, Comrade Musa Leroy, said that after an initial three-day warning picketing, “We will mobilise our people to block the oil platform managed by Brittania U.
“We are one of the strong forces that fought for indigenous operators to work in the oil and gas industry by ensuring that the local content was not only established but implemented. Now some of these indigenous operators like Brittania U, are the ones that are denying Nigerians the benefits of having good welfare.
“We will not allow any employer to deny their workers the rights and privileges as entrenched in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any other law of the land”
PENGASSAN promised to continue to fight until its members enjoy good welfare packages and a better working environment in all the oil and gas companies in Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Latest Tech News
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...