 Pension commission blames lack of funds for failure to pay retired govt workers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Pension commission blames lack of funds for failure to pay retired govt workers

Published

1 hour ago

on

The National Pension Commission has blamed lack of funds for its inability to pay retired civil servants under it’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) their pension.

This was revealed by the Director-General, National Pension Commission, Aisha Umar, in her opening remarks during an oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Services to the commission in Abuja.

According to her, the affected civil servants retired between March 2020 and March 2021.

“This challenge, which started in 2014, was essentially triggered by the appropriation of insufficient amounts for payment of accrued pension rights of FGN retirees and further aggravated by late or non-release of full appropriated amounts,” she explained.

She also blamed the Federal Government’s non-compliance with the new minimum statutory rate of pension contribution of 18 per cent since 2014, and also non-payment of approved 15 per cent and 33 per cent pension increases to pensioners under the CPS for the delay.

Other reasons noted include non-payment of shortfall for payment of full retirement benefits of retired heads of service and permanent secretaries; and non-payment of FGN pension protection levy.

READ ALSO: Pension assets dropped by N 51.30bn in February – PENCOM

“These have created a sad and negative impression on the full realisation of the objectives of the CPS in Nigeria,” she said.

The DG also requested the visiting legislators look into the persistent complaints against certain sections of the Pension Reform Act 2014, which need amendments.

“This is normal with every new system and the experience of the CPS in Nigeria is bound to be the same. Consequently, the commission had obtained inputs from critical stakeholders and cataloged their proposed amendments of provisions of the PRA 2014.

“However, as was done in the first review exercise that birthed the present Act, it is imperative to subject the proposed amendments to extensive experts’ and stakeholders’ engagements prior to presentation to the Federal Executive Council and then National Assembly for further legislative action,” Umar added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024

The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Sports10 hours ago

Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge

Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Sports1 day ago

Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
Sports1 day ago

UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League

The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Sports1 day ago

Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta

Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...

Latest Tech News

Latest8 hours ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech3 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest3 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest4 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...