News
Pensioners threaten legal action over unpaid arrears in Osun
Osun State Pensioners have agreed to take legal action against the State for its failure to pay their arrears and monetize their promotions while in service.
The angry retirees lamented that the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and other state agencies were insensitive to their plights.
The pensioners, who mobilized themselves for a peaceful demonstration in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Tuesday, accused the state government of negligence and maltreatment.
The Chairman, Joint Forum of Contributory Pensioners, Gbenga Oyedare, who spokenduring the protest, noted: “Government had breached the Contributory Pension Scheme Law, with reference to sections 5(b) and 7, pages 18 and 19 of the Extant Osun State Contributory Pension Law of 2008.
Read also: Osun pensioners demand EFCC to probe Aregbesola
“We urged the governor to apply for a 50 billion naira loan to offset the entitlement of pensioners since he had claimed that the State was operating on paucity of fund”, he added.
Oyedare also hinted that former governor and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was complicit in the process leading to the illegal deduction of their salary.
The forum said it was disappointed in the governor for skipping the matter on his May Day Rally speech, appealing to the state government to, as a matter of urgency, issue the contributory pensioners, letters of promotions that they were due for while in service.
