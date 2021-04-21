Pensioners to stage nationwide protest over ‘minimum pension’ | Ripples Nigeria

Pensioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) would embark on a nationwide protest from Friday morning to press home their demand for “minimum pension.”

The outgoing National President of the association, Abel Afolayan, who disclosed this to journalists at the 11th quadrennial delegate conference of the body on Wednesday in Abuja, said the pensioners would ground activities at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Afolayan said the union had given the Federal Government an ultimatum on the matter, adding that the pensioners cannot continue to languish in abject poverty amidst an increasing cost of living in the country.

He said: “We are protesting because they have refused to release the letter of pension increment, consequential upon the minimum wage and salary adjustment to workers, two years after that was done.

“The welfare of pensioners are still terrible. The pensioners are not being treated well at all. Many pensioners are suffering. Some earn as low as N5,000 and they are not being paid as and when due.

“Even as we speak, the pension increase, consequential upon the national minimum wage and salary adjustment is yet to be effected, two years after those of the workers have been done.”

However, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in his remarks, said the federal government was aware of the retirees’ contributions to the Nigerian project.

