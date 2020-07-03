People between ages 20 and 40 driving spread of COVID-19 –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that people aged between 20 and 40 are the ones driving the spread of COVID-19 virus, but those that are bearing the brunt of it are people age 50 and above.

This was revealed on Thursday by the NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu in the federal capital, Abuja at the 48th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to Dr Chikwe, three out of five people who died from COVID-19 are 50 and above.

He said; “As more people are infected across the world, you would have seen the numbers, it is increasingly obvious that transmission among younger people really, not children, but people aged between 20 and 40 as far as we know are really driving the spread of this virus, but those that are bearing the brunt of it are people age 50 and above.

“Three out of five people who died from COVID-19 are 50 and above so we have to work harder, all of us collectively to protect our elderly.

“We are on the verge of opening our airports, we have relaxed intercity travel.

“We know that we have a family-loving people and that over the next few weeks we will all start having this urge to go and visit our parents, our, uncles, our aunts, restart the funeral activities that we have postponed for months, start the weddings, birthing, baptisms that we have postponed for months.

“It is important to do these things and the interstate travel will allow us to do this but remember we haven’t relaxed the guidelines of mass gatherings,” Dr. Chikwe concluded.

