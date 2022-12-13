‘People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’, Nigerian govt responds to Atiku comments on Boko Haram

The Nigerian government has responded to comments credited to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the genesis and handling of the ravaging Boko Haram insurgency by the Buhari-led administration.

Atiku had in a recent appearance at a town hall meeting organized by Channels Television expressed disappointment over the inability of the Buhari-led administration to stamp out Boko Haram.

The former Vice President to President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who ruled from 1999 to 2007, claimed he didn’t understand the mystery behind the phenomenon.

Boko Haram insurgency has been widely believed to have started in 2009 under the administration of former President Umar Musa Yar’adua.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, slammed the former Vice President for pretending about the history of the insurgency.

Muhammed, who spoke at another edition of Buhari-led administration scorecard in Abuja, said Boko Haram was nurtured within the sixteen-year reign of the opposition party.

He insisted the Buhari-led administration had done incredibly well to address the insurgency endemic in the Northeastern region of the country then.

Read also:Bwala, Atiku’s spokesman, accuses APC campaign council of attacking democrary, free press

“His excellency does not need to go far to get answers to his questions. He should ask his party, the Peoples Democratic Party under whose watch the Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009”, the minister said.

“For six years, until 2015, when our administration assumed office and inherited Boko Haram, the PDP more or less nurtured the insurgents into the monster they later became. Alhaji Atiku should ask his party why it allowed Boko Haram to operate freely, bombing cities, motor parks, schools and other soft targets.

“Alhaji Atiku who was then residing in Abuja, before porting to his new abode in Dubai, should ask his party, the PDP, why it allowed Boko Haram to bomb the police headquarters, the UN complex, a shopping mall and motor parks in Abuja, with such ease.

“His excellency will want to know that today, thanks to our patriotic troops, military objectives have been achieved in the North-East, the home region of Boko Haram thereby creating conditions for stabilisation operations to take place.

“Boko Haram terrorists have been cleared from most of their strongholds, where remnants are being stuck in Lake Chad area that are difficult to access.

“While on the campaign trail, and throwing political japs, we advise His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to note the popular idiom that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now