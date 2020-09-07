People playing politics with Southern Kaduna crisis, giving it different narratives —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has declared that people are playing politics with the Southern Kaduna crisis by giving it different narratives.

CAN made the comments in a statement issued on Monday by the Kaduna State chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab while on a visit to Mercy camp, Zonkwa area of the State.

According to him, the crisis in Southern Kaduna has re-awakened many Nigerians from their slumber of its seriousness and how to come up with possible ways of tackling the problem.

Rev. Hayab, who was in company of other officials said they were in the camp to present relief materials and to see for themselves what many of the victims of the crisis are passing through.

He said; “We should not allow this challenge to create fear among us because if we allow it, there will be hunger. People will not be able to go to farm. We hope they (victims) will be able to put back structures and continue with life so that children will return when schools are eventually reopened for classes,” he observed.

Rev. Hayab assured that believers should hold unto their faith, believing that after the calamity, comes blessings to the people.

“Persecuting and creating hardship will make us move forward in life. The present situation the Church has found itself should challenge people to look inward and do something better for a living,” he explained.

