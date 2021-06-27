Politics
People should defend themselves against bandits– Gov Masari
The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has called on residents of the state to defend themselves against bandits as the criminals are not spirits.
Masari who spoke at the inauguration of the Katsina Joint Security Operations and Communication Control Centre at the state police command headquarters on Saturday, said it was quite ridiculous that people are not defending themselves against bandit attacks.
He added that residents of the state cannot simply rely on security agencies alone to solve the problem of insecurity in their locations and should organize themselves to repel the bandits whenever they attack.
“Security is our responsibility. Why are we surrendering our responsibility to some people? I can’t see how more committed a police or military officer can be than any of you,” the Governor said.
“Why should I sit in my village and be only making telephone calls without doing anything?
READ ALSO: MURIC wants ‘no mercy’ for bandits
“Every bandit, every criminal has an address, has a location, and they’re human beings like us. The only difference is that they’ve taken arms against us; does it mean we’ve nothing to take against them?
“Do we mean we should vacate all our villages, all our farms, all our houses, and surrender them to bandits, and wait for police officer Emeka all the way from Enugu to come to Katsina and rescue me? This is ridiculous. Why?
“I think part of what this Katsina initiative needs to do is to go round all these local governments, let us talk to the people, and defend yourselves,” he added.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....