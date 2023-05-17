PEPC adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to Friday

The petition by the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi against the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was on Wednesday adjourned to Friday by the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}.

Chairman of the PEPC, Justice Haruna Tsammani, while announcing the adjourment, gave the failure of the parties to agree on documents, among others, as reason.

The Tribunal had, last week, adjourned the pre-hearing of Obi and the LP’s petition till Wednesday at the instance of the petitioners.

But at the resumed hearing, counsel for the LP, Livy Uzoukwu, informed the court that the scheduled meeting to agree on documents to be tendered for hearing had not yielded fruits as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) only made available 30% of the documents required from them.

Uzoukwu added that the party was yet to get documents with respect to Rivers State where the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the February 25 presidential election had announced that there were no forms EC8A available to be given.

However, counsel for INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, disagreed with the LP counsel, saying the allegations were not true as the party did not show up for the meeting as agreed, and walked out of the rescheduled meeting.

Abubakar added that the documents for Rivers, were provided to the party but it refused to pay the sum of N1.5 million for the Sokoto State, and the Form EC8A for Rivers, which led to the electoral body withholding them.

In his ruling, President of the court, Justice Haruna Tsamani adjourned the pre-hearing to Friday with a warning that all parties must come prepared.

