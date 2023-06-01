PEPC admits electoral documents by Labour Party, Obi from six states

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has admitted in evidence bundles of electoral documents emanating from six states.

The documents, which consisted of forms EC8A, which are polling units results were tendered by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Thursday to support their petition against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The petitioners, through their legal team led by Awa Kalu (SAN), informed the court that they would present the Certified True Copies of the documents as evidence in respect of 18 states of the federation.

They were, however, only able to present documents from six states before their allotted time was over.

The result sheets tendered on Thursday before the exhaustion of their slated hours were from Local Government Areas of Rivers, Benue, Cross River, Niger, Osun, and Ekiti.

They also tendered before the court were the forms from 15 Local Government Areas of Rivers states.

Though the petitioners had initially told the court of their intention to present the bundle of forms for 21 LGAs of Rivers state, they were unable to reconcile the list in their presentation and subsequently tendered 15.

The respondents in the petition objected to the admissibility of the Certified True Copies of the documents which were presented before the court, adding that they would advance reasons behind their objections in their final written addresses.

President, Bola Tinubu, through his team of lawyers led by Wole Olanikpekun SAN, objected to the tendering of documents, just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also said it was opposed to the admissibility of the documents.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) similarly opposed the documents in evidence.

The five-man PEPC headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the documents from the 15 LGAs of Rivers states and marked them as Exhibits PB1 to PB15.

It also admitted as evidence the electoral forms from 23 LGAs in Benue state which were marked as Exhibits PT1-PT23, presidential election results from 18 LGAs in Cross River state, which it marked as Exhibits PD1-PD18.

It further admitted results from LGAs in Niger State, Osun and Ekiti.

