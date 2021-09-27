Pere, Angel qualify for BBNaija grand finale as Emmanuel emerges head of house

Two Big Brother Naija housemates, Pere and Angel, were on Monday given the green light to join their colleagues for the show’s grand finale slated for October 3.

Big Brother reversed his earlier decision to pitch the duo against each other for a chance to win the fifth slot in the final.

Recall that Big Brother had on Sunday night directed Pere and Angel to play a game of trucks and screwdrivers.

In the game played on Monday, Angel scored 56 points while Pere got 54.

READ ASLO: Fans of BBNaija star, Pere, stage protest in Lagos

At the end of the week’s Head of House games, Big Brother announced that both Pere and Angel would be allowed to take part in the show’s grand finale because of their tenacity.

Emmanuel emerged the Head of the House for the week and he chose Liquorose as his deputy.

Join the conversation

Opinions