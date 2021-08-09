Pere emerges new BBNaija Head of House

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, on Monday emerged as the Head of House for the 3rd week.

In the day’s popular dice contest in the house, Pere defeated the duo of Saskay and Tega who suffered point deductions for violating the rules of the game.

The housemate selected fellow wildcard, Maria, as deputy.

With his new status, the 36-year-old is automatically exempted from nomination for possible eviction during the reality show’s next live telecast slated for next weekend.

