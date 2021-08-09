Entertainment
Pere emerges new BBNaija Head of House
A Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, on Monday emerged as the Head of House for the 3rd week.
In the day’s popular dice contest in the house, Pere defeated the duo of Saskay and Tega who suffered point deductions for violating the rules of the game.
READ ALSO: BBNaija unveils four new housemates
The housemate selected fellow wildcard, Maria, as deputy.
With his new status, the 36-year-old is automatically exempted from nomination for possible eviction during the reality show’s next live telecast slated for next weekend.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...