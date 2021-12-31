PERFORMANCE REPORT: Buhari govt addicted to falsehood —PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the performance report of the Federal Government Government as presented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, calling it a celebration of falsehood.

The major opposition party argued that the current administration was addicted to falsehood, as its claims does not reflect on the man in the streets.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, titled ‘FG’s 2021 performance claims, a litany of lies- PDP’.

According to Ologunagba, the claims contained in the report “can only be a product of delusions of grandeur; a joke of the year, as the word on the street where the real Nigerians are is completely at variance with the fabricated lies and imaginary performance indices contained in the report.”

Read also: Nigerians mark Christmas in hardship under Buhari’s watch – PDP

The opposition party further blamed the APC for the current insecurity in the land while “engaging in self-praise in the face of failure while terrorists continue to ravage our nation.

“On the economy, the APC government had become so addicted to the falsehood that it had forgotten that Nigerians are aware that the PDP government handed over a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) and a diversified economy to the APC in 2015.

“Today, our nation has become the poverty capital of the world due to the mismanagement, corruption and recklessness of the APC government.”

The statement also noted how the poverty rate has plummeted since the APC took over in 2015.

“Today, the poverty rate in Nigeria is 71 per cent as against 32 per cent when the APC government took over in 2015. Between January and September 2021, over $1.8bn was expended on debt services, yet the APC government claims to have performed in 2021.

“It is self-evident that only the APC can claim to have performed in the face of life discounting experiences of the ordinary Nigerians. The APC government has nothing to say to the fact that under its watch, the naira has collapsed from N198 to a dollar handed over to it in 2015 to over N500 today; that the pump price of fuel has risen from N87 per litre in 2015 to N165 per litre today; that unemployment has risen from 7.3 per cent in 2015 to over 33 per cent today and that price of food items have so skyrocketed that millions of Nigerian families are no longer able to afford their daily meals and other necessities of life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now