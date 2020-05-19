Perm Sec accused of buying uncompleted building for 7bn by Head of Service, calls allegation ‘mere concoction’

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mohammed Umar has reacted to allegations of “serious misconduct” during his tenure as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.l, including approving the purchase of an uncompleted building for N7 billion.

Umar who is also accused of giving out seven deep drilling rigs for borehole procured at N1.3bn to some unnamed individuals under “fraudulent arrangements” among other allegations has told the Federal Government he did no wrong.

Reacting to the allegations in a response dated May 14, 2020, Umar denied all allegations levelled against his person, claiming that they were concocted based on malice for whatever reason best known to his traducers.

Umar said; “l, by way of conclusion, further state that I am not liable to any of the allegations contained therein the query.

READ ALSO: A’Ibom govt threatens to revoke licence of schools resuming online amid covid-19 lockdown

“They are mere concoction based on malice for whatever reason best known to the perpetrators.

“Having served in the Federal Civil Service for over 35 years, I was never queried or found wanting but earned various commendation awards and many indelible contributions to the nation-building.

“While thanking you for the opportunity given to me to make my representation, please accept the assurances of my loyalty always and pledge to continue to abide by the Public Service Rules,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions