Perpetrators of church attacks are cowards, will not escape punishment – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday described terrorists attacking churches in the country as cowards, and vowed that they would not escape punishment for their crimes.

The President was reacting to last weekend’s killing of three worshippers at two churches in Kaduna.

The incident came just two weeks after gunmen killed 40 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of Ondo State.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President noted that the perpetrators of the attacks were wicked people trying to promote a religious crisis in the country.

Buhari said: “The enemies of the country are after destroying it because our religious freedom, our diversity, is what makes Nigeria great. It is this diversity that gives Nigeria its strength.

“We will not let them. The nation will not be distracted or divided by these obviously planned and politically motivated criminal outrages.

“The perpetrators are cowards; weak and wicked men with guns murdering, in cold blood, unarmed women and children at their places of worship.

“As for the cowards, they will be punished for their crimes. We will bring them to justice. Rest assured that the full might of Nigeria’s formidable security and intelligence forces are involved in that endeavour.

“Let us show the cowards who seek to divide us along religious lines that we will not be divided. Let us show them that Nigerians will continue to cherish what we share while respecting each other’s differences. Let us show them that Nigerians will never be bullied by cowards, extremists or terrorists.”

