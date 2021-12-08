Perpetrators of Sokoto attack will not go unpunished – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of travellers by bandits at Isa local government area of the state.

Bandits had on Tuesday ambushed the travellers who were migrating to other parts of the country due to the activities of the bandits and Boko Haram insurgents and opened fire on them.

Initial reports said 42 persons were burnt to death and several others injured by the bandits.

But the state government claimed in a statement on Wednesday that 23 people were killed in the attack.

The President, who reacted to the incident in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, vowed that the perpetrators of the attack would not go unpunished.

READ ALSO: Sokoto confirms death of 23 passengers in bandits’ attack

He said: “I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now