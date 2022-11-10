Persons with disabilities protest in Osun, demand signing of Bill into law

Members of the Osun State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disability (JONAPWD), have staged a protest at the Osun State Governor’s Office in Abere, Oshogbo, on Thursday to demand the signing of the disability bill in the state.

Carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Show Commitments to Disability Rights’; ‘We Are Not Second Citizens in Our Country, We Have Equal Rights’; ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’; ‘Disability Inclusion is Essential To Good Governance’, among others, the physically challenged persons said the essence of protest was not to attack the present government but to see how the bill would be signed into law.

While speaking to journalists during the peaceful protest, the state Secretary of the group, Sunday Smith, said “Persons With Disability from different clusters staged a peaceful and well-coordinated protest to demand the signing of the Disability Bill into law in the state.”

“We are appealing to the government under the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to sign the bill and make it a reality.

“When the bill is signed into law, our members would leverage on it and unemployment, education, social attention, and social discrimination against our members will be aborted

“The Disability Bill has been signed into law at the federal level, so we don’t see why the case should be different in Osun State and have a disability-inclusive society,” Smith said.

While addressing the protesters, Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, said the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is very concerned about the affair of persons living with disability.

Oyebade disclosed that the Governor has given automatic employment to al applicants living with disabilities during the recruitment of teachers in the state, assuring the group that the Governor would sign the bill before his first tenure comes to an end.

