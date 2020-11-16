International Latest

Peru in turmoil, gets third president in one week

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Peru got its third president in one week after the country’s Congress elected a former World Bank official on Monday.

Francisco Sagasti, 76, was picked by the lawmakers who met to find a way out of a political crisis in the South American nation.

READ ALSO: Peru interim-president Merino resigns after deadly protests

Peru was thrown into a constitutional crisis following the impeachment of a popular president and the resignation of his successor after two persons were killed in protests last week.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */