Peru in turmoil, gets third president in one week

Peru got its third president in one week after the country’s Congress elected a former World Bank official on Monday.

Francisco Sagasti, 76, was picked by the lawmakers who met to find a way out of a political crisis in the South American nation.

READ ALSO: Peru interim-president Merino resigns after deadly protests

Peru was thrown into a constitutional crisis following the impeachment of a popular president and the resignation of his successor after two persons were killed in protests last week.

Join the conversation

Opinions