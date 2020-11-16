Peru in turmoil, gets third president in one week

Peru got its third president in one week after the country’s Congress elected a former World Bank official on Monday.
Francisco Sagasti, 76, was picked by the lawmakers who met to find a way out of a political crisis in the South American nation.
READ ALSO: Peru interim-president Merino resigns after deadly protests
Peru was thrown into a constitutional crisis following the impeachment of a popular president and the resignation of his successor after two persons were killed in protests last week.
