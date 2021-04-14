Peruzzi says he never slept with Davido's Chioma | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Peruzzi says he never slept with Davido’s Chioma
Nigerian recording artiste, Peruzzi has stated that he never slept with Chioma Rowland, the estranged partner and baby mama of singer, Davido.
Peruzzi, real name Tobechukwu Victor Okoh in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo denied ever having anything to do with the lady.
A couple of months ago, allegations were leveled by self-styled investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, that Peruzzi was s3xually involved with Chioma Rowland.
Peruzzi, among other things, addressed the damaging rumour that circulated the internet which claimed he had an affair with Rowland.
Speaking on the issue, he tagged it crazy and questioned what Davido ever did to have people make up such an allegation.
In his words:
“Someone said I had s3x with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? Even if you hate me, what did Davido do to you? So right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”
Read also: Peruzzi recounts losing 400k Davido sent him for a meeting in Dubai to Uber driver
He also spoke about how his beloved mother had died from cancer just two days after the release of his hit single, For Your Pocket.
Peruzzi explained that amid mourning his mother, having his team handle the song’s publicity afforded him the time he needed to grieve.
It was around this period, he caught the attention of Davido.
“I had my time, I used to cry when I was taking my bath.
“I used to tell myself till tomorrow morning I am going to cry. Whenever I had the time to take a shower I’ll know that’s my time to cry, and as I’m crying the water is washing everything away.
“Then I’ll come outside again like it was nothing and back to work.
“So it was in between that period, that was when Davido posted my song on his Snapchat.
I didn’t know him before.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...