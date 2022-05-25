Peseiro aims to see Nigeria become African champions for fourth time

Newly-appointed manager of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has expressed his desire to see Nigeria become African champions for the fourth time.

Peseiro, who recently signed contracts with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to lead the national men’s team, has his eyes set at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on Mexico and Ecuador in international friendlies in the USA on May 28 and June 2 respectively, with Peseiro in charge.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the 62-year-old Portuguese gaffer wrote that Nigerians loved success, and that it was a thing of pride to be coaching a team in such a nation.

”Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world,” Peseiro wrote.

Read Also: Super Eagles to now face Mauritius in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

“Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots.

“Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success.

“We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the “four-time African champions

@ng_supereagles 🇳🇬.”

Nigeria are a three-time champions of Africa and would be battling against Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritius for a ticket to the next edition of the continental flagship tournament.

Peseiro will take charge of his first competitive game when the Super Eagles host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on June 9.

After that, they will take on the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in a matchday two fixture on June 13.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now