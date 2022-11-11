Peseiro calls up Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, 21 others for Portugal friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has handed first time call-ups to Portugal-based Bruno Onyemaechi and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The duo are a part of the 23-man squad invited to face Portugal in a friendly game next week.

Peseiro unveiled his 23-man squad for the international game billed to hold in Lisbon on Thursday, 17 November.

The list of invited players was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation’s Communications Department on Friday.

Captain William Ekong, Francis Uzoho and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen were all on the list.

The quartet of Oghenekaro Etebo Tyronne Ebuehi, Paul Onuachu and Olisa Ndah are making a return to the team.

The international friendly game between the Eagles and Portugal will take place inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and will kick off at 6.45pm Portugal time (7.45pm in Nigeria).

This is the first time the Eagles and Portugal would meet at senior level.

Portugal are in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders:

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece)

Forwards:

Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Terem Moffi (Lorient FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk FC, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, England)

