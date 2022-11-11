Sports
Peseiro calls up Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, 21 others for Portugal friendly
Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has handed first time call-ups to Portugal-based Bruno Onyemaechi and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.
The duo are a part of the 23-man squad invited to face Portugal in a friendly game next week.
Peseiro unveiled his 23-man squad for the international game billed to hold in Lisbon on Thursday, 17 November.
The list of invited players was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation’s Communications Department on Friday.
Captain William Ekong, Francis Uzoho and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen were all on the list.
The quartet of Oghenekaro Etebo Tyronne Ebuehi, Paul Onuachu and Olisa Ndah are making a return to the team.
The international friendly game between the Eagles and Portugal will take place inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and will kick off at 6.45pm Portugal time (7.45pm in Nigeria).
Read Also: Peseiro lauds Super Eagles for picking all six points from AFCONQ games
This is the first time the Eagles and Portugal would meet at senior level.
Portugal are in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
INVITED PLAYERS
Goalkeepers:
Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)
Defenders:
William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)
Midfielders:
Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece)
Forwards:
Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Terem Moffi (Lorient FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk FC, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, England)
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...