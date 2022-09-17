Sports
Peseiro invites 25 Super Eagles stars for Algeria friendly
Prior to the Super Eagles’ international friendly encounter with Algeria on Tuesday, September 27, in Oran, Jose Peseiro has invited 25 players.
The Super Eagles’ Twitter account posted the 25-man roster for the high-profile friendly on Saturday.
The foursome of Wilfred Ndidi, Kevin Akpoguma, Chidera Ejuke, and Maduka Okoye are back on the roster, and midfielder Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge receives his first call-up.
Captain Ahmed Musa, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Chidozie Awaziem, and Moses Simon are among the other players who have been invited for the friendly.
Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, and Kenneth Omeruo are additionally listed.
Read Also: Waldrum invites 22 Super Falcons players for Japan friendly
The Eagles will play in Algeria at the Stade Olympique d’Oran.
The Eagles will be attempting to defeat Algeria for the first time since 2016, when they defeated the country 3-1 in Uyo during the World Cup qualifying matches.
The last three encounters between the two nations have been won by Algeria.
Remember that neither nation made it to Qatar for this year’s FIFA World Cup.
Algeria was defeated by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, while the Black Stars of Ghana defeated the Eagles.
