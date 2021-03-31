Pete Edochie says feminism is the cause of domestic violence | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie in an interview with BBC Igbo opined that feminism is the primary cause of domestic violence.

The septuagenarian said that women are to blame for most of the domestic violence reports. are at fault in most of the incidents of domestic violence.

The veteran thespian lamented that the modern woman does not know how to do basic things which women ought to know how to do to keep their husband.

“Feminism isn’t something black people are known for. Once a woman leaves her parents to meet her husband and take his surname, she is to be submissive to him. If she wasn’t married, she can do whatever she wants,” he said.

Pete Edochie revealed in the latter part of the interview that feminism has no place in Nigeria’s culture.

The thespian kicked against the ideology and admonished women to desist from the framework of cultural imperialism.

“To be honest, the understanding of women is low.

I’m not a misogynist but I’ve associated with them a lot, even at work. Feminism has no place in our culture.

We don’t worship women as the whites do,” the Nollywood actor added.

