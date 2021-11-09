Peter Obi alleges vote-buying in Anambra guber elections

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has alleged instances of vote-buying in the ongoing Anambra elections.

Obi made these claims during an interview with reporters on Monday in Awka as the Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled Tuesday for the supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Charles Soludo had been declared winner in 18 LGAs.

Anambra State has 21 LGAs.

However, Obi in his statement, expressed pessimism at the future of the country due to the reported incidents of vote-buying.

“There is no hope in this country. I vehemently and consistently insist on not being part of sharing money even if my household will vote against me because of that.

“I have travelled all over the world and studied developments, no successful and fruitful democracy elects her leaders based on money shared. Such crude practice makes nonsense of character, leaders and their manifestos.

“Let me give you an example with Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state. The only road infrastructure in that local government, as well as their headquarters, were built by me, for which I spent over N7bn. How would they expect me to give them N10,000 to N20,000 each to vote? Is it not absurd?”

