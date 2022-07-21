Peter Obi asks court to dismiss suit seeking his disqualification from 2023 election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, seeking his disqualification from the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP had last week asked the court to restrain Obi and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from replacing their temporary running mates.

Tinubu and Obi had in June picked a Katsina-based politician, Kabiru Masari and former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, as their running mates in a bid to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for the submission of presidential candidates and their running mates by the 18 political parties.

The duo had since picked the ex-Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and a former federal lawmaker, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as their substantive running mates.

READ ALSO: ‘Peter Obi is a scam, he has been using private jets for years’ —Deji Adeyanju

In an originating motion filed by his counsel, Mr. Alex Ejesieme (SAN), the ex-Anambra governor asked the court to dismiss the prayers of the PDP on four grounds.

He described the PDP’s suit as speculative, conjectural in nature and devoid of hard facts.

Obi said: “The plaintiff has not disclosed any reasonable cause of action to activate the jurisdiction of this court. The subject matter of the plaintiff’s suit is not situated within the jurisdictional confines of the Federal High Court. The plaintiff’s suit is a gross abuse of court process.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now