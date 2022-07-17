News
Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed visit Obasanjo to rally support ahead of 2023 election
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The duo were accompanied to Obasanjo’s hilltop mansion in the Ogun State capital by other key members of the Labour Party.
Baba-Ahmed, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, was however silent on issues discussed at the meeting.
READ ALSO: PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency
He also shared pictures from the meeting on the microblogging platform.
Although the LP’s vice-presidential candidate did not disclose issues discussed at the forum, there were insinuations that plans on how to gather support for Obi and Baba-Ahmed ahead of the 2023 elections were mentioned by the parties.
He wrote: “Earlier today, myself and H. E. #PeterObi in the company of other #NgLabour chieftains consulted with the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...