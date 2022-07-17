Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed visit Obasanjo to rally support ahead of 2023 election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The duo were accompanied to Obasanjo’s hilltop mansion in the Ogun State capital by other key members of the Labour Party.

Baba-Ahmed, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, was however silent on issues discussed at the meeting.

He also shared pictures from the meeting on the microblogging platform.

Although the LP’s vice-presidential candidate did not disclose issues discussed at the forum, there were insinuations that plans on how to gather support for Obi and Baba-Ahmed ahead of the 2023 elections were mentioned by the parties.

He wrote: “Earlier today, myself and H. E. #PeterObi in the company of other #NgLabour chieftains consulted with the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.”

