Peter Obi backs restructuring, says it'll boost economy | Ripples Nigeria

Mr Peter Obi, a former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019, has disclosed that restructuring will boost the nation’s economy and end insecurity.

Obi said this on Tuesday at the fourth Adada Public Lecture organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He said with restructuring, governors would look inward to make their states productive, while state, local, and community police would be set up to tackle criminality within their areas.

“It is unfortunate that some governors believe in going to Abuja monthly to get federal allocation from proceeds of oil. They have forgotten the price of oil in the international market has depreciated and will continue to depreciate.

“No developed country in the world depends on crude oil but they invest in their children, agriculture and encourage small and medium enterprises by giving out soft loans and other incentives.

“There is urgent need to restructure the country for the economy to grow to the desired level,” said Obi, a former governor of Anambra.

According to him, some Nigerians should stop misleading others that restructuring is a deliberate plan to divide the country.

“Rather, it should be seen as a move to build the ailing economy and restore adequate security in the country,” he said.

