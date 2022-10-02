Peter Obi charges Nigerian govt to address flood problem, seeks support for victims

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, lamented the scourge of flood in Nigeria.

Floods had recently wreaked havoc in villages and displaced thousands of people across the country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had claimed recently that over 300 people had died and 500 others seriously injured in floods this year.

NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, who disclosed this at an emergency technical meeting on flooding in Abuja, said over 100, 000 people had been displaced from communities across Nigeria.

He urged communities in flood-prone areas to prepare for evacuation to safer places.

Obi, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, decried the problem of floods in various states in the country.

The former Anambra State governor, therefore, charged the Federal Government to address the problem.

He wrote: “The level of damage caused by the ravaging floods in Kogi, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Niger States and in the other riparian belts of the country, is most distressing. The untold hardship, loss of lives and properties caused by the flooding remains of great concern.

“While we cannot control the volume of rainfall that lead to these massive flooding and associated natural disasters, we must prioritize mitigation and resilient measures aimed at protecting lives and properties.

“I once again urge the Federal and State governments to come to the aid of those affected by the floods and help them back to their feet.”

Abdulkabeer Ambali

