Peter Obi charges Nigerian govt to engage ASUU in good faith over strike

Presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented the protracted industrial action embarked upon by university lecturers in the country, adding that it was “unconscionable”.

ASUU on Monday declared total and comprehensive strike having complained about poor handling of its demands by the Federal Governement.

In a communique issued after the NEC meeting held early this week, the union said the goal of its protest was to “defend public universities.”

Read also:Peter Obi a symbol of frustrated youths, it won’t work — Ex-Kaduna Gov, Makarfi

Tweeting on Wednesday, the former Anambra State Governor condemned the FG’s handling of the Union’s demands, stressing the detrimental effect of the strike on students.

He thus called for robust and sincere engagement between the Federal Governement and the Union in the interest of Nigerians.

He said: “Our position is that ASUU strike has lingered for far too long. It is unconscionable, worrisome and unacceptable that FGN would allow such an industrial action to become almost intractable to the detriment of our students. It’s time for FGN to engage in collaborative negotiations with ASUU, and in good faith.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now