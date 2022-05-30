Peter Obi clinches Labour Party presidential ticket

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) after the party’s presidential primary election held in Asaba, Delta State.

Obi had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party citing “unfortunate recent developments” within the party which led to his exit.

During the presidential primary of the Labour Party, fellow aspirant Professor Pat Utomi had declared his resignation in favor of Mr. Peter Obi.

Read also :Peter Obi misled into joining Labour Party, can’t be president in 2023 —Primate Ayodele

Utomi stated that he was stepping down in favor of a younger candidate who has the ability to bring about the critical changes in the Nigerian system.

He claimed that the LP primaries marked the beginning of Nigeria’s liberation.

Another candidate, 45-year-old Joseph Faduri, had already spoken, but he returned to the podium to support Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now